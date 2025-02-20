KL-Karak highway widening project to begin end of this month

SHAH ALAM: The KL-Karak Highway (KLK) widening project is scheduled to begin at the end of this month and is expected to be completed within four years, the Selangor State Legislative Assembly was told.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Exco Datuk Izham Hashim said the 45.3-kilometre (km) project involves the scope of widening by adding one lane in each direction starting from the Gombak Toll Plaza to Bentong, Pahang.

“The KLK widening project has received approval from the federal government and preliminary work began last month and is expected to be completed in 2029.

“The implementation of this project will provide great benefits to highway users, especially in overcoming traffic congestion issues and improving safety features,“ he said.

He was responding to an oral question from Muhammad Hilman Idham (PN-Gombak Setia) regarding the implementation of the KLK development at the Selangor State Assembly here today.

Izham said the scope of the KLK widening would be implemented within the existing highway corridor or alignment without involving additional land acquisition.

He said the highway reserve in Selangor was partly owned by the Federal Land Commissioner (PTP) and the Selangor State Forestry Department (JPNS).

Izham said the KLK concession company, AFA Prime Berhad, together with government agencies, had also identified the existence of squatter settlements on the edge of the highway.

“The concession company, together with the Federal Department of Land and Mines of Selangor State (JKPTGS) and JPNS took the initiative to conduct a census of the settlements affected.

“The census report will then be examined for further action to be taken in accordance with the regulations and guidelines in force,“ he said.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari was earlier reported to have said that the Public Works Department (JKR) had proposed to consider the project to widen the old Gombak-Karak road to overcome congestion issues, especially during the festive season.

Speaking at the debate session on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong at Dewan Rakyat on Feb 17, Amirudin, who is also the Gombak Member of Parliament, hoped that the proposal would facilitate movement and provide comfort to residents and road users.