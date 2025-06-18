KL Strike Force ordered to tackle drug abuse comprehensively

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa has directed the KL Strike Force to conduct a comprehensive study and take immediate action to tackle drug abuse, particularly involving the misuse of vaping devices to distribute illicit substances.

She said the threat was becoming increasingly concerning, as it had begun to spread among the younger generation, including school students.

“As such, I have directed that the issue be studied and addressed in a comprehensive and coordinated manner without delay.

“Follow-up action will be led by the KL Strike Force with the active involvement of enforcement agencies, educational institutions, local communities and public health experts,” she said in a statement on Facebook tonight.

Dr Zaliha, who is also the KL Strike Force chairman, said the approach would encompass enforcement, prevention, rehabilitation and public education.

The KL Strike Force is a special unit that operates in an integrated manner and comprises various agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police, the Immigration Department, Kuala Lumpur City Hall and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

Commenting on the overall security situation in the Federal Territories, Dr Zaliha said it remained stable and under control but reminded the public not to be complacent.

“The peace we enjoy today must be preserved through consistent commitment, swift response and strong inter-agency cooperation.

“Security reflects the strength of society and the effectiveness of the policies in place. Our ability to address the root causes of social ills forms the foundation of a more resilient city,” she said.

She also expressed appreciation to all security agencies, enforcement teams and local authorities for their strong commitment in safeguarding the security of the Federal Territories.

Earlier, Dr Zaliha chaired the Federal Territory State Security Committee meeting, which serves as a key platform for security and enforcement agencies in the Federal Territories.

The meeting aimed to provide a comprehensive overview and discuss the current security situation in the Federal Territories, including assessments of the National Security Index, urban crime trends and emerging challenges that require more comprehensive action.