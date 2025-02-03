PETALING JAYA: It was a painful lesson for an eight-year-old boy after he ended getting stuck in a large water jar (tempayan) while having a bath at his apartment in Jalan Raya Barat, Klang, last night.

According to New Straits Times, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said they received an emergency call about the incident at 7.30pm.

“A team from the Klang Selatan Fire and Rescue station immediately rushed to the scene upon receiving the call and found that the victim was an eight-year-old boy,“ he was quoted as saying.

Ahmad Mukhlis told the English daily, as per investigations, the child’s mother learnt of the situation after hearing her son screaming for help from the bathroom.

It is learnt, the boy got stuck in the tempayan after squatting in it.

The rescue team took approximately seven minutes to free the boy from the jar.

“The victim was successfully removed by the firefighters on duty and was handed back to his family without any injuries,“ he added.