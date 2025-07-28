Klang Valley drug syndicate busted with RM4.66m syabu seized

KUALA LUMPUR: Police dismantled a drug trafficking syndicate in the Klang Valley after arresting three men and confiscating 145.68kg of syabu valued at RM4.66 million.

The operation, conducted on July 24, led to the seizure of drugs hidden in a car and a rented house in Puncak Jalil.

Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said two Malaysians, aged 32 and 61, and a 34-year-old Indonesian were detained at a shopping centre in Jalan Kuchai Lama.

A search of their vehicle uncovered 10.34kg of syabu concealed in a cloth bag inside the boot.

Further raids at a double-storey house in Puncak Jalil yielded an additional 135.34kg of the drug packed in 122 plastic packets.

“The total seizure could supply around 728,400 addicts,“ said Mohamed Usuf.

Investigations revealed the syndicate had rented the Puncak Jalil property since October last year for RM2,000 monthly, using it as a storage hub before distributing drugs locally and to Indonesia.

The group is believed to have been active since May, sourcing supplies from overseas.

Two of the suspects tested positive for drugs, with one having a prior drug-related warrant.

All three have been remanded until July 31 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama