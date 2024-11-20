KLIA 1 altercation: AeroDarat worker suspended from duty

KUALA LUMPUR: An AeroDarat Services (ADS) staff member, who allegedly mistreated a passenger issued with a Not to Land (NTL) notice at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA1), has been given a show-cause letter and suspended from duty, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that the decision was made to allow ADS, the ground handling service provider, to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

“It is understood that the staff member involved in the incident is from AeroDarat Services, not Malaysia Airport Holding Berhad (MAHB). The staff claimed to have been provoked by the passenger issued with the NTL.

“The situation led to physical contact and verbal exchanges. Whatever the situation is, we cannot defend the staff’s action,” he told a press conference at the Parliament building today.

A 25-second video of the incident, showing a fight between two individuals at KLIA 1, recently went viral, prompting police to investigate under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

Loke said that the staff must remain professional in any situation, even when confronted by rude passengers.

He added that, according to established procedure, managing any NTL passenger falls under the responsibility of the airline, not the Immigration Department or MAHB.

“It is an international standard, applied at all international airports. In this case, MAHB has provided a room for the NTL passenger to wait for his return flight,” he said.

NTL notices are issued to passengers for various reasons, including having a blacklist record or failing to provide necessary documents, such as a visa, return flight ticket, or hotel accommodation, as required by immigration regulations.