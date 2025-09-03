KLIA aerotrain resumes 24-hour service after two-week maintenance

PUTRAJAYA: The aerotrain service at Kuala Lumpur International Airport has resumed round-the-clock operations following the completion of scheduled maintenance works.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani confirmed the service restoration in a statement today.

The maintenance period from August 18 to 31 was conducted between midnight and 5am daily without disrupting passenger connectivity.

Airside shuttle buses ensured seamless travel between the main terminal building and the satellite building during the maintenance window.

Mohd Izani explained that the exercise aimed to fine-tune system responsiveness and reliability based on operational data collected since the aerotrain’s July 1 launch. Contractor Alstom tested the aerotrain’s updated signalling software during the scheduled works to enhance operational performance.

“The aerotrain is a vital link in KLIA’s operations and the group is committed to ensuring its reliability,” Mohd Izani stated.

He emphasized that the completion reflects their focus on service excellence and ensuring a smooth travel experience for all airport users.

Malaysia Airports operates 39 airports in Malaysia and one international airport in Istanbul, maintaining KLIA as one of the region’s preferred aviation hubs.

The company remains dedicated to investing in infrastructure that delivers greater reliability, safety and comfort for travellers. – Bernama