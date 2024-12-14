KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called for the curriculum at Kolej Ketengah to be continuously reviewed and improved to align with the needs of the industrial sector.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, expressed hope that the quality of teaching and learning at the college would be enhanced in line with current demands.

“In facing global challenges and technological advancements, I believe Kolej Ketengah has charted a clear direction towards excellence in education and human capital development for the nation,” he said during his speech at the 4th Kolej Ketengah convocation ceremony held at Dewan Tun Hussein Onn, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, today.

He commended the college’s initiative in offering the Skills and Career Training Programme as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), to provide career opportunities as well as serve as catalysts for national development.

He highlighted that TVET is vital to achieving the nation’s goal of becoming a high-income country, with the Unity Government committed to improving the programme to meet the evolving demands of industries and technology.

“My advice is to never stop seeking knowledge, whether you choose to continue your studies or enter the workforce, as the world is changing rapidly. With knowledge, insya-Allah, we will always be prepared to face any challenges that come our way.

“Always stay updated on industry developments and seize every opportunity to enhance your skills and knowledge. With self-confidence, a positive attitude, and thorough preparation, I am confident you can step into the workforce successfully and achieve your dreams,“ said Ahmad Zahid, who also serves as the National TVET Council (MTVET) chairman.

During his speech, Ahmad Zahid congratulated the 265 graduates of the Diploma in Early Childhood Education who received their scrolls today as well, and the educators of Kolej Ketengah for successfully producing 1,557 graduates since 2015.

Kolej Ketengah is a private higher education institution under Ketengah Holding Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of the Central Terengganu Development Authority (KETENGAH), an agency under the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development.