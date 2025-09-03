Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic urged to produce industry-ready graduates

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic must ensure its graduates achieve high quality standards and industry readiness while driving innovation and digitalisation for Sabah’s strategic development.

Sabah Governor Tun Musa Aman emphasised the institution’s crucial role in supplying skilled manpower to fill critical job vacancies across the state.

He stated that “Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic is poised to remain a key contributor of skilled manpower, having produced many graduates who have filled critical job vacancies in Sabah, particularly in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector since its establishment 29 years ago.”

Musa expressed confidence in the Department of Polytechnic and Community College Education’s commitment to delivering holistic TVET education aligned with state government initiatives.

He highlighted that “the purpose of this council is to strengthen the technical training ecosystem, coordinate TVET institutions across Sabah, and ensure that graduates are truly ready to enter the workforce.”

The employability rate for TVET graduates remains exceptionally high at over 95%.

Beyond employment, TVET equips graduates with skills for independent work and job creation for others.

Musa noted that “TVET not only provides practical skills needed by industry, but also produces a competent workforce needed by employers to develop new technologies to boost the economy.”

Sabah currently hosts more than 160 TVET institutions including federal public institutions, private institutions, and industry academy concept training centres.

Kota Kinabalu Polytechnic maintains strategic collaborations with industry partners and government agencies to align curriculum and training with current industry needs.

Musa confirmed that “This is to ensure that the field targets, curriculum development, industrial training and research are in line with the current needs of the industry.” – Bernama