KPDN appoints over 100 wholesalers, retailers to ensure sufficient CSA during floods

TUMPAT: The Kelantan branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has appointed 133 wholesalers and retailers as holders of the scheduled controlled goods (CSA) retail licence for mini stocks in areas affected by flood disasters.

Its director, Azman Ismail said they comprise 67 selected district retailers and 66 selected district wholesalers as well 15 premises to prepare for the floods season.

He said the selection of mini stockists is based on their position of being CSA holders, location as well as controlled goods business capacity and the basic necessities business they operate.

“Appointed licence holders are permitted to add and store scheduled controlled goods up to 30 per cent more than the existing storage limit (under the CSA licence) until the end of the disaster period,“ he told reporters after inspecting the supply of essential goods in Wakaf Bharu here today.

“As a preparatory step, the Kelantan KPDN has also engaged with other agencies in the state and district on the supply and demand that are expected to be at risk.”

Azman said the KPDN is also taking steps to clarify the actions that need to be implemented by the KPDN at the state and district levels as a direction for supervision in addressing flood issues.

According to him, the areas expected to be hit by floods involved 14 parliamentary and 45 state constituencies.

“Due to this, CSA licence holders need to be responsible to ensure that the licenced controlled goods and other basic necessities sold on the premises are always sufficient and sold at the prices set by the government.

“Additionally, holders must inform the KPDN immediately if there are any constraints or issues that disrupt the normal operation of the business or the procurement of controlled goods and basic necessities,“ he also said.

Azman added that involved holders must comply with the directives under Section 8(1), Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Meanwhile, the state KPDN has seized controlled items such as sugar, cooking oil, wheat flour, petrol, and diesel with a compound value of RM119,900, a fine value of RM50,000, and a seizure value of RM4.9 million, involving 462 case actions and one court charge.