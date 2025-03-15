KPDN committed to zero food waste at Ramadan bazaars

KUANTAN: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is collaborating with the ReMeal platform this year to collect data on the amount of food successfully saved from disposal at Ramadan bazaars.

Its deputy minister, Dr Fuziah Salleh said the initiative was taken by her ministry as one of the valued-added efforts to prevent food which is unsold from ending up as waste.

“With the ReMeal application, we can know how much food was successfully saved and which Ramadan bazaar locations were involved. In addition, the platform also offers the food returned for purchase at a large discount,“ she said at a press conference after a field trip to the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar (BRR) at the Eastern Zone level here yesterday.

Fuziah said this approach could be realised with the ReMeal platform as well as sufficient help and support from volunteers nationwide.

“To date, the MySaveFood programme has successfully saved a total of 36,292.2 kilogrammes (kg) of food from being disposed of at Ramadan bazaars. Of that total, 12,691.16 kg of food was saved by Student Consumer Movements (GPS), at 68 public and private higher education institutions this year,“ she said.

On other matters, she said the success of BRR can be seen through the increase in its number since 2023, from 41 to 95 locations nationwide this year, in addition to the increasing number of stalls that are also offering the Rahmah Menu to the public.

“Interestingly, we are giving discount cards to traders who offer the Rahmah Menu to enable them to buy food ingredients at a discounted price during the Rahmah Sale. The move is to ensure Rahmah Menu which is sold at RM5 and below is sustainable,“ she said.