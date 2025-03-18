KPDN raids illegal store, 608 LPG cylinders seized

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) thwarted an attempt to misappropriate subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), valued at an estimated RM14,565, following a raid at an illegal store in Jalan Kampung Jawa, Shah Alam last Friday (March 14).

The ministry’s Director-General (Enforcement) Datuk Azman Adam said the raid was carried out by the enforcement division in Putrajaya after a three-week intelligence work.

“Initial inspection at the location found that the premises have been operating for two months as an illegal store to carry out decanting activities, which is transferring subsidised LPG used for households into LPG cylinders with a capacity of 50 kilograms (kg) for industrial use,” he said in a statement today.

He said several items, as well as three lorries, 608 LPG cylinders and 5,864kg of LPG were seized seized during the raid.

Four men, aged between 25 and 45, including a foreign national, were detained to assist in the investigation conducted under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122) and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001) (Act 613).