KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 11 premises frequented by foreigners in Jalan Silang were fined RM6,000 for various offences during a raid conducted by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) last night.

KPDN Kuala Lumpur director Mohd Sabri Seman said the offences included failure to display price tags, using unverified weighing equipment, and trademark violations.

He said that during the 9 pm operation, KPDN officers also seized 125 counterfeit watches worth RM6,500 from a premises selling telecommunications equipment operated by foreigners.

“This operation focused on business, retail, and restaurant premises, as well as illegal dumping activities involving foreigners, following complaints and intelligence reports indicating that several businesses were operating without displaying price tags,” he told reporters after the operation.

Mohd Sabri added that officers from the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM), who participated in the joint operation, arrested 24 undocumented migrants from Bangladesh, Nepal, Indonesia, Pakistan, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) issued 17 compound notices and ordered the closure of a premises during the operation.