KPDN seizes 79 subsidised LPG cylinders for unauthorised use in Perak

IPOH: The Perak enforcement division of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living seized 79 cylinders of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas used without permission at a floating house in Tasek Banding near Gerik.

Director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail stated that the 1.30 pm raid followed intelligence information and a week of monitoring at the location.

The enforcement team discovered 79 12-kilogramme cylinders of subsidised LPG being used for heating water for fish treatment without proper authorisation.

Authorities seized the LPG cylinders and several related documents with an estimated total value of RM7,460.

Kamalludin confirmed that the floating house owner is suspected of committing an offence under the Supply Control Regulations 1974 for storing scheduled controlled goods without a permit.

The LPG supplier will also be investigated for suspected violation of Regulation 9(2) for selling scheduled controlled goods to unauthorised parties.

This constitutes an offence under Regulation 21(1) of the Supply Control Regulations 1974. – Bernama