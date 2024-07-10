KPK to identify untapped rubber plantations for re-cultivation - Johari

BALING: The Ministry of Plantation and Commodities (KPK) will identify untapped rubber plantations to facilitate their re-cultivation and boost the country’s natural rubber production

Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said this initiative is crucial for revitalising the rubber industry and reducing rubber imports, which have surged to nearly RM6 billion.

“According to a report from the Malaysian Rubber Board (LGM), about 420,000 hectares of mature rubber plantations remain untapped. We will request LGM to assess these areas for re-tapping.

“The issue of untapped rubber estates may stem from landowners being unable to maintain them...we will engage with these landowners to explore solutions and revive these estates,“ he told reporters after launching the Malaysian Sustainable Natural Rubber (MSNR) initiative here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin, LGM chairman Datuk Zurinah Pawanteh and its director-general Datuk Dr Zairossani Mohd Nor.

Earlier, in his speech Johari said the rubber industry has been a cornerstone of the country’s economic development for the past 100 years, despite facing numerous challenges such as declining rubber yields, a shortage of tappers, competition from other producing nations, and falling export values.

“The export value of the rubber industry for 2023 indicates that this sector remains a significant contributor to the economy, with total revenue, including rubber wood, reaching RM37.2 billion.

“In 2023 our primary export destinations were China, followed by the European Union and the United Arab Emirates,“ he said.

Johari also highlighted that the ministry in collaboration with LGM is committed to ensuring that the rubber industry meets international sustainability standards.

He further noted that of the 1.1 million hectares of rubber plantations in Malaysia, 93 per cent are operated by smallholders, while seven per cent are managed by large estates.

A total of 217,000 smallholders are involved in natural rubber production in Malaysia.