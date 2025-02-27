KPKM imports 660,000 old coconuts to stabilise domestic supply

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) has imported and distributed 661,761 old coconuts, equivalent to 661 tonnes with a total value of RM1.45 million, to ensure sufficient coconut supply in the local market.

According to KPKM, the coconut supply has been placed at major distribution centres such as the Dengkil FAMA (Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority) operations centre in Selangor; Senawang FAMA operations centre in Negeri Sembilan; and Simpang Pulai FAMA operations centre in Perak.

This supply will then be channelled through 42 FAMA centres nationwide and marketed to FAMA retail outlets and major wholesalers to ensure the availability of coconuts in the market, it said in a statement today.

“This effort will continue until the domestic coconut supply returns to stability. Among the countries that export old coconuts to Malaysia are Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka,” he said.

As a long-term measure, under the 12th Malaysia Plan, the Department of Agriculture (DOA) has implemented several initiatives including replanting and new planting of coconut trees.

KPKM said this involved cultivation of various coconut seedlings from high-productivity varieties such as MATAG, Pandan, Malayan Yellow Dwarf (MYD) and Malayan Red Dwarf (MRD) coconuts.

KPKM also announced that land identified with cooperation of the state government would be used for coconut cultivation to increase domestic supply.

This effort also involves collaboration with the Area Farmers’ Organisation (PPK) under the Farmers’ Organisation Board (LLP).

“Since 2016, LLP has implemented 43 coconut planting projects nationwide with a total area of ??643.42 hectares involving 123,426 coconut trees,” read the statement.