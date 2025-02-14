KPKM prioritises padi and rice industry reform this year

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) will prioritise reforming the national rice and padi industry this year, emphasising a more sustainable, competitive, and environmentally friendly approach.

Deputy Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said the reforms seek to ensure the self-sufficiency of local rice and padi supplies and elevate the industry.

“Rice is not just our staple food; it is deeply intertwined with the customs, culture, and sentiments of the people of Sabah.

“However, we are currently facing an unsatisfactory situation, as the state’s Self-Sufficiency Ratio (SSR) for rice and padi remains low compared to other states.

“In advancing the reform of the national rice and padi industry, we have outlined key measures to enhance its competitiveness, improve the welfare of farmers and ensure the nation’s rice supply security,“ he said during his address to ministry personnel in Sabah today.

Arthur further explained that these phased initiatives take into account various challenges within the rice and padi value chain, as well as the need for comprehensive governance reforms.

“A key aspect of this reform is the development of new national rice granaries in Sabah and Sarawak. I believe both state governments welcome and fully support the ministry’s initiative to boost domestic rice production.

“We will also focus on strengthening irrigation infrastructure both within and beyond designated rice granary areas. This is crucial for padi-growing regions.

“Ensuring adequate irrigation across all rice cultivation areas, including in Sabah and Sarawak, will be a priority under the 13th Malaysia Plan,“ he added.

He said KPKM will prioritise the revitalisation of abandoned padi fields to boost national rice production through a more comprehensive and sustainable approach.

“These measures are vital to successfully reforming the rice and padi industry’s ecosystem. Beyond improving productivity and competitiveness, they also safeguard the welfare of farmers and the well-being of consumers.

“I am confident that the reform initiatives we have outlined and mobilised in close collaboration with MAFFI (Sabah’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry) will significantly boost productivity and the national SSR for rice, ultimately positioning Sabah as the country’s second rice granary,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Arthur announced that Sabah will make history as the host of the National Farmers, Breeders, and Fishermen’s Day 2025, scheduled for August.

He noted that this will mark Sabah’s first time hosting the event in 30 years, with the last occasion dating back to 1995.