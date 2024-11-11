KPKM to consider proposed floor price of RM1,500 per metric ton of padi purchased

KUALA LUMPUR: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) will discuss the proposal of setting the floor price for padi purchase at RM1,500 per metric ton, its minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said.

He noted that the price is currently set at RM1,300 per metric ton, which also includes Sabah and Sarawak.

“On the price of RM1,500, I’m not a dictator. I need to discuss with all parties, including the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL),“ he said during the winding up of the debate on the Supply Bill 2025 at the policy level for KPKM at Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to comments made by several MPs, including Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (PN-Arau) and Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran), who asked the government to consider setting the minimum purchase price for padi at RM1,500 per metric ton to boost the incomes of farmers.

Mohamad also shared that the government will look at the ceiling price for local white rice after a detailed study about the issue is finalised.

He said that since 2008, the ceiling price for local white rice was set at RM2.60 per kilogramme to ensure that Malaysians could have rice at affordable prices after a drastic rise in global rice prices at that time.

“Yet after 16 years, the ceiling price for local white rice has yet to be reviewed and this has a direct impact on farmers and producers who face rising costs at the production of padi and rice,” he said.

According to Mohamad, the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) has completed a report of a general study on the padi and rice industries and will present it at the upcoming Food Security Cabinet Committee meeting.

“The KPKM is committed to studying the results of the study and the recommendations submitted, with the hope that reforms of the padi and rice industries can be carried out comprehensively,” he added.