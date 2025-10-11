KPKT Budget 2026 allocation rises 2.6% to RM6.09 billion

PUTRAJAYA: The allocation for the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) increased by 2.6 per cent in Budget 2026 to empower local governments, strengthen the well-being of the people and ensure urban sustainability.

Housing and Local Government (KPKT) Minister Nga Kor Ming said the ministry received an allocation of RM6.09 billion for 2026 compared to RM5.93 billion the previous year, an increase of RM154 million.

Through Budget 2026, the KPKT will ensure that every sen spent has a direct impact on the people, whether in urban or rural areas.

“We want the people to live comfortably, local authorities (PBT) to be more competitive, and communities to continue to progress together with the spirit of Malaysia MADANI,“ he said in a statement here today.

Nga said that Budget 2026 also emphasises upholding accountability and integrity during the implementation of policies and projects to build confidence that the country’s progress is built on trust and transparency.

“The allocation of a large budget to KPKT demonstrates the MADANI Government’s confidence in the ministry’s ability to continue the agenda of empowering the people’s well-being and strengthening a sustainable and inclusive living environment,“ he said.

Nga said the allocation in Budget 2026 focuses on four main sectors: housing, local government, community well-being and fire services.

He said a total of 12 major initiatives have been outlined, including RM143 million for public and private stratified housing maintenance programmes, such as low and medium-cost home maintenance and replacement of old elevators, and RM672 million for the People’s Residency Programme (PRR) and Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR), benefitting over 33,000 residents, including projects at PRR Ayer Lanas, Jeli in Kelantan and PRR Masai, Johor.

Other initiatives include extending the full stamp duty exemption for transfer instruments and loan agreements for first-time homebuyers of properties valued up to RM500,000 until Dec 31, 2027, to ensure the property market remains competitive and to control house price increases for the benefit of the people.

Additionally, stamp duty is also levied at a rate of four to eight per cent on transfer instruments by foreign citizens or companies.

Also provided are an extension of the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme (SJKP) with an additional fund of RM10 billion to benefit another 80,000 homebuyers, RM60 million for the construction of stalls and the repair of public markets, as well as the construction and repair of public markets throughout local authorities, and RM55 million for the upgrading of drains and ditches to prevent flooding in local authority areas.

Other allocations include RM95 million for the repair and upgrading of public toilets, RM90 million for upgrading basic infrastructure in Chinese new villages and Indian settlements and strengthening local community facilities, and RM50 million for the repair and maintenance of registered non-Muslim places of worship nationwide, including Sabah and Sarawak. - Bernama