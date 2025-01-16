PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is committed to achieving excellence in 2025 through values in the implementation of the “Greater HEIGHTS” concept, said its minister, Nga Kor Ming.

He said the concept will serve as a cornerstone of motivation for the ministry’s staff as they tackle challenges and strive for excellence in delivering services to the people.

“Greater HEIGHTS values ​​include Humility, Ethics, Integrity, Gung-ho, Honesty, Teamwork and Success. It is an aspiration to bring the ministry to a more outstanding level,“ he said when delivering his New Year 2025 Message to the ministry staff at the KPKT headquarters here, today.

According to Nga, the concept emphasises important elements such as integrity that exemplify the leadership of Khalifah Umar Al-Khattab and Khalifah Umar Abdul Aziz in administration, in addition to the spirit of hard work and sincerity in carrying out responsibilities.

“The culture of continuous change towards goodness needs to be a practice in daily work, just like the concept of hijrah in Islam which is not just about physical changes but includes thoughts, emotions and spiritual,“ he said.

He shared the ministry’s achievements in 2024, including receiving the National Development Award for the first time, which is proof of the ministry’s commitment to providing quality services to the people.

For 2025, Nga said the ministry will take advantage of Malaysia’s position as ASEAN Chair by organising various high-impact programmes at the regional level such as the ASEAN Real Estate Conference, ASEAN Sustainable Urbanisation Forum (ASUF), ASEAN Governors and Mayors Forum (AGMF), and the 8th ASEAN Smart Cities Network Annual Meeting (ASCN 8).

He said to elevate Malaysia’s dignity to the world stage, the ministry will also bid for the position of President of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) for the 2026 to 2029 term.

“At the national level, the focus is also on amending the law related to community service as punishment for littering, as well as improving the waste management system and training more highly skilled experts,“ he said.

Nga emphasised that 2025 is the year of migration for the ministry in empowering quality services to the people as well as pushing the ministry to a high-performance level.

“The ministry will continue to be a relevant and innovative ministry, making the welfare of the people a priority,“ he said.