KPKT to launch public cleansing reform under 13MP for cleaner Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) will roll out a transformative Public Cleansing Reform under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), aiming to modernise national cleaning standards.

Housing Minister Nga Kor Ming announced the initiative ahead of the plan’s tabling in Parliament, highlighting tech-driven upgrades like dust-free roads and electric cleaning vehicles.

“The Prime Minister will present the 13MP tomorrow, with public cleansing as a key pillar. Embracing innovation is crucial to boosting operational efficiency,” Nga said at the 2025 Cleaners’ Day Appreciation Ceremony, hosted by SWCorp to honour cleaning crews.

The reforms also introduce a Single Window Payment Monitoring System to streamline waste management transactions.

Nga proposed annual recognition for cleaners, calling their work noble and urging societal respect.

On enforcement, he cited the newly passed Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing (Amendment) Bill 2025, empowering courts to penalise littering with fines or community service.

“Let’s prioritise cleanliness not out of fear, but love for Malaysia,” he added.

SWCorp earned a Malaysia Book of Records certificate for crafting the “Heaviest Bird Structure Made From Recycled Materials,” displayed on Kuantan Art Street.

The project underscores sustainability through creative waste reuse. - Bernama