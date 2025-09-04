KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) announced that 16 major regional programmes will be held in conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year.

In a statement on Tuesday (April 8), the ministry said the initiatives were approved during the first 2025 meeting of the National Council for Children, chaired by Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri in Putrajaya.

Among the programmes are the 2025 ASEAN ICT Forum on Child Online Protection, ASEAN Conference on Elderly Care, 2nd ASEAN Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Summit, New Frontier of Care Seminars, and a Couples Programme.

Other initiatives include the signing of a Malaysia-Singapore Memorandum of Understanding, participation in EXPO 2025 Osaka, and a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

Two presentations were made during the meeting in Putrajaya. The first was by the Policy and Strategic Planning Division of KPWKM, covering the National Child Policy and its associated action plan.

The second was presented by the Social Welfare Department on The Nexus of Trafficking and Disability and Addressing Trafficking in Persons among Vulnerable Groups.

“Both presentations highlighted the need for comprehensive child protection through inclusive policies, as well as the strengthening of initiatives to address child trafficking, particularly involving vulnerable children, including those with special needs,“ the statement read.

KPWKM expressed hope that the meeting would serve not only as a platform for discussing current child-related issues but also for proposing sound policies and recommendations to the government in areas such as care, support, protection, development, and overall child well-being.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to create a more inclusive and safer environment for future generations.