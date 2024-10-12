KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) is currently evaluating the feasibility of introducing a law to ensure the welfare and protection of the elderly.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri explained that before any such law is implemented, it is essential to gain consensus on its approach, particularly regarding whether punitive measures should be imposed on children who fail to fulfil their responsibility to care for their parents, similar to the approach in Singapore.

“Additionally, we must consider whether fostering noble values, responsibility, and other principles within families would create strong family institutions, thus reducing the need for legal enforcement,“ she stated.

This evaluation is part of a study to determine whether a new law should be drafted, or if improvements can be made through amendments to existing laws, she added, during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara, today.

She was responding to a supplementary question from Senator Che Alias Hamid, who inquired about the current status of the Senior Citizens Bill, which was initially planned for tabling this year, but has since been postponed.

Che Alias emphasised that the Senior Citizens Bill is crucial, as Malaysia prepares for its transition into an ageing nation by 2030, highlighting the need for it to be prioritised.

In response to an inquiry from Senator Datuk Shamsuddin Abd Ghaffar, regarding the long-term plan to address the issue of neglected and suffering senior citizens, Nancy said that her ministry has implemented various initiatives, including the Cinta Minda Intergenerasi programme.

This programme, launched under the state-level Senior Citizen Development Committee (JPWEN), since 2018, focuses on raising awareness, and bridging the generational gap between youths and seniors. Its objective is to foster mutual respect and appreciation between the generations.

“Additionally, the National Advisory and Consultative Council for Older Persons will continue to offer recommendations, and advise the government on matters related to senior citizens. This includes empowering the rights of senior citizens, and developing infrastructure which caters to their needs.

“All stakeholders are encouraged to contribute their views and suggestions, to enhance the well-being of senior citizens,” she added.