KPWKM reviews child protection laws against online sexual crimes

KUCHING: The Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development is reviewing existing legislation to enhance protection for children against sexual crimes, particularly those involving social media and online applications.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri stated that engagement sessions and discussions are actively underway with various stakeholders including authorities, non-governmental organisations, and local communities, especially parents.

“This effort is being intensified in response to the challenges posed by technological and digital developments, particularly in addressing cases of paedophilia from the earliest stages,“ she told reporters after closing the Child Protection Advocacy Programme in Samariang Aman.

Nancy confirmed that several concrete proposals still need presentation before the government tables improvements or amendments to relevant acts including the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

“We want these laws to be comprehensive, not just limited to police investigations,“ she emphasized, noting that community involvement from every state remains crucial.

She added that engagement sessions have received encouraging responses, especially from parents, reflecting growing public awareness despite rising statistics of sexual crimes against children. – Bernama