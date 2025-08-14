KTMB MyRailLife Pass offers free travel for students and PWDs

ALOR GAJAH: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) is encouraging students and persons with disabilities (PWDs) to utilise the MyRailLife Pass for cost-free travel.

The initiative allows unlimited rides on KTM Komuter routes, including Klang Valley, Northern, and Eastern Shuttle services.

Senior manager Mohd Azhar Abu Bakar highlighted the pass’s dual benefits of daily convenience and tourism access.

He noted a significant rise in pass usage, with 628,091 passengers recorded in 2024 compared to 387,601 in 2023.

As of July this year, 302,892 passengers have used the pass, with Northern route users leading at 206,654.

The “Komuter to School” campaign aims to further boost adoption through outreach programmes and mascot engagement.

Mohd Azhar emphasised that partnerships with tourism providers enhance both public transport use and domestic tourism.

A collaboration with A Famosa Safari Wonderland facilitates student visits via KTM services from KL Sentral to Pulau Sebang.

Safari Wonderland’s Lim Xin Han said the initiative promotes affordable, eco-friendly travel for educational excursions.

A shuttle service from KTM Pulau Sebang station to A Famosa ensures seamless access for visitors.

Teacher Abdul Halim Mohamed Ghani praised the pass for easing financial burdens and expanding student activities.

Student S. Logender shared how the pass reduced his travel costs, particularly for trips to his hometown in Tampin.

The MyRailLife Pass continues to support accessible and economical travel for students and PWDs nationwide. - Bernama