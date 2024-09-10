KTMB provides additional ETS service for Deepavali

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will provide two additional electric train services (ETS) for the KL Sentral - Padang Besar route and return trips in conjunction with the upcoming Deepavali celebration.

In a statement today, KTMB said the extra train service would operate for five days from Oct 30 to Nov 3, with ticket sales commencing at 10 am tomorrow.

“These additional trains will offer 630 tickets daily, totalling 3,150 available, including business class coaches.

“The extra train service aims to accommodate the high demand during the festive season and help reduce traffic congestion for those returning to their hometowns,” the statement read.

KTMB encourages the public to purchase tickets through the KTMB Mobile app (KITS) or its official website and to make payments using the KTM Wallet for a faster purchasing experience.

Customers are advised to plan their journeys and purchase tickets early to enjoy more economical, flexible fares and avoid last-minute purchases.

Passengers are reminded to arrive early at the station, as the gate will be closed five minutes before departure time.

For more info, please visit KTMB official website at www.ktmb.com.my or contact the call centre at 03-9779 1200.