BUTTERWORTH: There was a strong demand for the MySawasdee Penang Edition special train service, operating from Butterworth to Hat Yai and back, with over 70 percent ticket sales as it began its maiden journey today.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB)’s special duties (International Affairs) chief, Roshidi Yahaya, announced that the trial service will run daily from today until Jan 5 and offer 60 seats per trip.

“We are thrilled with the launch of the MySawasdee Penang Edition today. This trial service aims to assess passenger demand for the Penang Edition, which could lead to expansions to other popular destinations.

“Public response has been very encouraging so far. The train departs Butterworth at 7.40 am and is scheduled to arrive in Hat Yai at approximately 12.05 pm Thai time,” he told reporters after the launch at Butterworth Station.

The route connects major stations such as Bukit Mertajam, Sungai Petani, Alor Setar, Arau, and Padang Besar, with one-way fares priced at RM45.

Roshidi explained that the initiative is expected to attract tourists from Thailand to Malaysia, boosting domestic tourism while contributing to economic growth and national revenue.

He added that the introduction of this new route also provides an opportunity for residents in northern Peninsular Malaysia and tourists from Thailand to enjoy a seamless and comfortable journey without the need to switch trains.

Passenger, Tunku Intan Nadiah Tunku Mohammad Nazarin, 30, shared that she and her friend, Shyahirah Abdul Salim, 31, were eager to experience the MySawasdee Penang Edition service for a holiday in Hat Yai.

The civil servant said she had driven to Hat Yai previously, but opted for the MySawasdee service for their three-day, two-night getaway for a change.

“I have taken KTMB’s train to Bangkok a few times before, and that’s one reason I chose MySawasdee today,” she added.

Meanwhile, Sunny Ewe, a 74-year-old retiree, said he hoped the service would continue after the trial, as it greatly benefits the public, especially senior citizens like him.

“I usually drive there, but today my friend and I decided to try the train instead. It’s much more convenient as it goes straight to Hat Yai without needing to switch trains at Padang Besar. It’s a free-and-easy experience, and the train looks great and is very comfortable,” he said.

As for Azhani Ariffin, 36, who traveled from Sitiawan, Perak, to Butterworth early in the morning to board the MySawasdee train, the service was a perfect choice for her family of six.

“Previously, we would take a train from Batu Gajah (Perak) to Padang Besar and then switch trains to Hat Yai, which was a bit of a hassle. With MySawasdee, we can go directly to Hat Yai.

“Most importantly, my kids love it because they’ve experienced train rides to Bangkok before,” said the banker.

Tickets for the special MySawasdee train can be purchased via the KTMB Mobile app (KITS), kiosks, or the official website at www.ktmb.com.my.