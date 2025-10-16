KUALA LANGAT: “I saw dark clouds swirling in the sky,” said a resident of Kampung Medan, Sijangkang, recalling the terrifying moments after a storm wreaked havoc in the area, damaging several buildings, including a hall.

Shahidatul Adawiyah Amat Seroh, 30, said that she was working at a shop in Telok Panglima Garang when the sky began to turn dark at around 3.30 pm.

She said that even though the shop was about 2 km from the scene, she could clearly see debris swirling through the air, which made her worry about her older sister, who works as a delivery driver.

“When I saw what was happening, I immediately texted my sister to make sure she stayed safe,” she said when met by Bernama.

Shahidatul Adawiyah’s sister, Zainuzirah Zainuddin, 38, said she was completing her last delivery when she decided to stop at a nearby supermarket after observing the strong wind and lightning flashing across the sky.

“I also received text messages from friends saying the area was experiencing strong winds and that trees had fallen in some places,” she said.

Erri Abdullah, 35, a private sector worker, said that he suffered losses after his wife’s car was damaged by a fallen tree during the incident.

He said that at the time, his wife was waiting by the roadside near Sekolah Kebangsaan Sijangkang Jaya to pick up their child, but seeing the worsening weather, she moved the car just before it was struck by a tree trunk, causing damage to the front part of the vehicle.

“I was at work when I got the call, so I immediately went home. My wife told me the wind was too strong and she saw motorcyclists being thrown off balance by it.

“I am grateful that my wife and son are safe, although they are still in shock from the incident,” he said.

Earlier, the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said that a woman and at least seven pupils of a Kelas Al-Quran dan Fardu Ain (KAFA) class were injured after a storm caused a roof to collapse here this afternoon.

Its operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the 51-year-old woman sustained injuries to her waist and thigh after being trapped under the collapsed roof of a hall which also houses the Sijangkang State Constituency Coordinator’s office, while all the pupils suffered minor injuries.

A Bernama check at the scene found scattered zinc fragments, believed to have originated from a nearby factory, in the vicinity of a school. Firefighters and police were on site to manage the situation. - Bernama