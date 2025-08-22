KUANTAN: The runway at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport here has reopened for operations as of 12pm today, following a temporary closure due to an incident involving a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) fighter jet.

In a post on its official Facebook page, Malaysia Airports confirmed that all flight operations at the airport have resumed as scheduled.

“The runway at Kuantan Airport (KUA) has been declared open for operations at 12 pm today. Flight operations have now resumed as scheduled,“ the statement read.

Earlier, RMAF chief Gen Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris said the airport, also known as Kuantan Air Base, was temporarily closed to allow for a thorough cleanup operation dubbed “Mega Sweep.”

The RMAF F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet had crashed on the runway of the air base at 9.05pm yesterday. Both RMAF officers piloting the jet successfully ejected before the aircraft crashed. - Bernama