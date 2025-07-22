Kuantan landfill fire controlled after 26-hour operation

KUANTAN: The fire at the Jerangau-Jabor landfill in Mukim Sungai Karang has been brought under control after a 26-hour operation.

Gebeng Fire and Rescue Station chief Zahidah Ali confirmed the blaze was contained by 5.30 pm today, though smoke persists at the site.

Twelve personnel remain stationed overnight to monitor the situation.

“The affected area is now only filled with smoke, and work to cover the burning rubbish with soil will continue to prevent thick ash from escaping the rubbish heap,“ Zahidah said.

Contractors will continue soil-covering operations late into the night.

The fire, spanning one hectare, began yesterday afternoon. Firefighters responded within 10 minutes of receiving the emergency call at 3.46 pm.

The Department of Environment noted unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings in Balok Baru, Kuantan, and Kemaman due to the blaze. - Bernama