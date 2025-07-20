Kuantan police issue 139 traffic summonses in overnight operation

KUANTAN: Police issued 139 traffic summonses and sealed 19 motorcycles during an eight-hour operation codenamed “Ops Samseng Jalanan,“ which ended at 6 am today.

The operation, conducted in the city and along Jalan Kuantan Bypass, targeted various traffic offences.

Acting Kuantan police chief Supt Mohd Adli Mat Daud confirmed that 60 motorcycles were seized during the operation. A couple was arrested for performing a wheelie on a Honda EX5 motorcycle.

“The rider is a 20-year-old self-employed man, while the pillion rider is a 24-year-old woman, also unemployed. Both were arrested and taken to the Kuantan traffic police station for further action under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,“ he said in a statement today.

The operation, which began at 10 pm yesterday, proceeded smoothly without any incidents. Authorities continue to crack down on reckless riding and traffic violations to enhance road safety. - Bernama