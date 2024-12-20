Kuantan police seek public assistance to locate missing man

KUANTAN: The police are seeking public assistance to locate a 55-year-old man reported missing since Dec 13.

Kuantan District police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said that Safri Mohd Ali’s younger sibling filed a missing person report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters (IPD) on Dec 14.

He said Safri had left his home around 8 am last Friday, driving a dark blue Perodua Viva with registration number CCE 5997, to collect medication at the Kampung Kurnia Health Clinic.

“However, Safri, who has asthma, has yet to return home,“ he said in a statement today.

Wan Mohd Zahari appealed to anyone with information about the missing man to contact the nearest police station, Kuantan IPD at 09-5652089, or Kuantan police station at 09-5652140.