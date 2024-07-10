Kuen Cheng High School denies connection with viral bullying video

KUALA LUMPUR: The Principal’s Office of Kuen Cheng High School today refuted two viral video clips claiming that a schoolgirl fell to her death from the school building due to bullying, saying that it was fake news.

In a statement, the school’s Principal’s Office said the unknown girl featured in the video clips was not a student of the school, and that the location where the videos were taken was unknown and completely unrelated to Kuen Cheng High School.

“We have lodged an official report with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). Kuen Cheng High School calls on the public to view the matter rationally, be cautious, and cease in spreading unverified information to avoid causing baseless fear and misunderstanding,” it said.

According to the statement, Kuen Cheng High School reserves its right to take legal action at the appropriate juncture against whoever spreads false news.

Media reported on Oct 2 that a 13-year-old girl fell to her death from several floors of a school building.