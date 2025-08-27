KUSKOP boosts Indian community socioeconomic growth under 13MP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) is committed to strengthening the socio-economic development of the Indian community through an inclusive approach in line with the aspirations of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), focusing on structured training, digital transformation and access to financing.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said the strategy not only ensures that the Indian community remains competitive in the economic mainstream, but also accelerates social mobility and narrows the income gap in line with the Malaysia MADANI agenda.

“In 2025, the National Entrepreneurship Institute (INSKEN) will collaborate with the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) to implement the Malaysian Indian Community Entrepreneurship Programme (MICEP).

“This programme includes the provision of entrepreneurship training and mentoring by INSKEN, while grants will be channelled by MITRA to participants who meet the eligibility requirements and have completed the training and mentoring programme,” he said during question time at the Dewan Negara today.

Ramanan said a total of 450 participants have been selected to join the Basic Entrepreneurship Course and the Basic Product and Service Development Course (KAKAPPS) under MICEP.

“Participants who successfully complete the required assignments will undergo an intensive four-month mentoring session through the INSKEN Business Coaching (IBC) Programme with appointed industry experts, in addition to receiving a business grant of up to RM20,000 each.

“In addition, TEKUN Nasional has set up a TikTok Shop Studio that provides facilities for entrepreneurs to conduct live-streaming sessions using the latest technology,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the participation of the Indian community in the nation’s economic development would accelerate social mobility, reduce the income gap and contribute towards building a more prosperous and equitable society under the Malaysia MADANI framework. – Bernama