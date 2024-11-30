KOTA KINABALU: Entrepreneurship and Cooperative Development Ministry (KUSKOP) remains committed to developing a more conducive and inclusive ecosystem for entrepreneurs, said its minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Officiating the Shell LiveWIRE 2024 National Award Ceremony here today, he emphasized the importance of fostering innovation, improving access to funding, and enhancing ease of doing business to accelerate the growth of the country’s entrepreneurial landscape.

“Initiatives like Shell LiveWIRE are essential in aligning entrepreneurship with our national goals of sustainability and inclusivity. These programmes not only empower individuals to start businesses but also inspire them to innovate, creating meaningful employment and societal progress,” he said.

He said KUSKOP has also built a holistic support system for entrepreneurs and cooperatives, that includes fostering collaboration between government bodies, private sector players, and community organizations to create a robust ecosystem that encourages resilience and adaptability.

“The National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030 (NEP 2030) serves as our guiding framework to transform Malaysia into an entrepreneurial nation. It ensures that all segments of society have the opportunity to explore their entrepreneurial potential,” he added.

He stressed the importance of mentorship in building a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem, with seasoned entrepreneurs having a responsibility to mentor and support the next generation and this cycle of giving back strengthens the ecosystem, ensuring sustainable growth and innovation.

He also commended Shell and other stakeholders for their support in nurturing Malaysia’s entrepreneurial talent as it takes a collective effort from government agencies, NGOs, and corporations like Shell to create a sustainable entrepreneurship landscape.