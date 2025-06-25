Kyrgyz president visits Malaysia to strengthen bilateral ties

PUTRAJAYA: The President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, who is on a two-day official visit to Malaysia, attended an official welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received Zhaparov upon his arrival at 9 am, with the national anthems of both countries played as a mark of respect.

Zhaparov then inspected a guard of honour mounted by three officers and 103 personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment, led by Major Nur Ahmad Zaim Zahari.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, other Cabinet members, foreign diplomats and senior government officials.

Zhaparov then signed the guest book before proceeding to a bilateral meeting with Anwar.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the leaders are expected to explore opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade and investment, renewable and green energy, the halal industry, agricommodity, tourism, education, and capacity-building through the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP).

Both leaders will also witness the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on tourism, digital transformation and cybersecurity, higher education, health, trade promotion, economic cooperation, scientific and research collaboration, as well as an Exchange of Notes on youth development and training for diplomats. A Letter of Intent on legal cooperation will also be signed.

The visit marks Zhaparov’s maiden official trip to Malaysia since assuming office in January 2021, and reciprocates Anwar’s official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic in May last year.

In 2024, the Kyrgyz Republic was Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner among Central Asian countries, with total bilateral trade valued at RM40 million (USD8.74 million).

Malaysia’s main exports to the Kyrgyz Republic included electrical and electronic products, palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products, machinery, equipment and parts. Its key imports from the Kyrgyz Republic comprised chemicals and chemical products, electrical and electronic products, and processed food.

Malaysia and the Kyrgyz Republic established diplomatic relations on May 21, 1992, following Kyrgyzstan’s independence after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.