Lab results on thorium extraction from LC and WLP residue encouraging, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR: Laboratory results from the research and development (R&D) project on thorium extraction from lanthanide concentrate (LC) and water leach purification (WLP) residue have shown encouraging outcomes, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said the ministry is actively monitoring the R&D project, and the findings show that thorium extraction from lanthanide concentrate achieved 100%, while WLP reached 92%.

“These are very encouraging results, and we hope to scale this up to a pilot project level.

“Theoretically, thorium reactors are safer and produce less radioactive waste that doesn’t last as long. However, using thorium as a fuel requires advanced and complex technology, as well as high costs,“ he said.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed @ Hashim (PN-Kuala Terengganu).

The development of thorium-fuelled molten salt nuclear reactors to generate energy has gained global attention, as they are believed to be safer, produce less greenhouse gas, and generate lower amounts of radioactive waste.

Meanwhile, Chang said the ministry, through the Malaysian Nuclear Agency, is conducting a Technical Study on the Triga Puspati Reactor (RTP) Replacement Plan, which began in 2022 and will run until 2025, funded under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

He said the study includes the socio-economic impact assessment of the Multi-Purpose Reactor (MPR) project, including the costs of construction, operation, safety, security, usage control, and waste management, all of which must comply with international standards.

“This study also takes into account input and suggestions from stakeholders to ensure that the project benefits all interested parties in Malaysia.

“Other planned activities include a feasibility study on the MPR, the development of a strategic plan for the MPR programme, and preparations for an expert mission of the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review for Research Reactor (INIR-RR) by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),“ he said.

He added that with the new nuclear research reactor, MOSTI aims to reduce Malaysia’s reliance on imported radioisotopes for medical, industrial, and bioscience purposes.