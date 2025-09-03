Labourer pleads not guilty to insulting modesty of woman at homestay

KUALA TERENGGANU: A labourer was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with insulting the modesty of a woman entrepreneur and trespassing into a residential premises last week.

Ahmad Farhan Rizal Abdullah, 29, pleaded not guilty to both charges after they were read out to him before Magistrate Noor Mazrini Mahmood.

On the first count of insulting modesty, Ahmad Farhan was charged with peeping on the woman who was bathing at a homestay in Manir near here at 12.30 am on Aug 26 this year.

The offence under Section 509 of the Penal Code provides an imprisonment for up to five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

For the offence of trespassing, allegedly committed at the same time and on the same day and location, he was charged under Section 448 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for up to three years and a maximum fine of RM5,000 or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed him bail of RM6,000 with one surety for both charges

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Anith Nabilah Rusli, while Ahmad Farhan Rizal was represented by lawyer Azlina Jaafar, from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

Meanwhile, in another Magistrate s Court, Ahmad Farhan Rizal was sentenced to six months in prison for self-administration of drugs.

The offence was committed at the Kuala Terengganu district police criminal and Investigation division at the Kuala Terengganu police district office at about 12.15 am on April 11, 2016.

Magistrate Iffah Nabihah Mohd Ishak ordered Ahmad Farhan Rizal to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest, which was last Aug 27, and then be placed under the supervision of the National Anti-Drug Agency for two years. - Bernama