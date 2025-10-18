Labuan Fire Department boosts volunteer units with RM24,000 support

LABUAN: The Labuan Fire and Rescue Department has contributed RM24,000 along with equipment and operational assets to five Volunteer Firefighting Teams.

Department director Abd Rahman Ali stated that the contribution reflects their commitment to empowering local volunteer units and enhancing public safety.

He said the funds and equipment will enable volunteer teams to respond more swiftly and effectively during emergencies.

The contribution was presented during the Water Activity Safety Council and Emergency Response Team Efficiency Drill 2025 at the Labuan International Sea Sports Complex.

The five recipient teams were PBS Gersik Saguking, PBS Kerupang Nagalang, PBS Lubok Temiang, PBS Sungai Lada and PBS Tanjung Aru.

The programme was organised in partnership with various government agencies, industries and community groups.

It aimed to raise public awareness on water safety and fire prevention given Labuan’s maritime setting and active tourism and fisheries sectors.

Labuan Corporation deputy chairman Simsudin Sidek said that as an island, Labuan must remain vigilant about water activity risks.

The event also featured an Emergency Response Team competition and community firefighting contests.

Safety exhibitions and educational activities were conducted to promote a culture of safety and preparedness among residents. – Bernama