LABUAN: Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) is gearing up to support party candidates in the Sabah state election while working to strengthen the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition’s presence and community engagement in Labuan.

Labuan PGRS division chief Rosli Awang Damit said with the state election looming, the division has established an operations room to coordinate support for Labuan-based voters returning to Sabah, and will also deploy party machinery to strategic constituencies.

“Beyond assisting local voters, Labuan PGRS will also actively contribute to the party’s campaign in Sabah by deploying our machinery to key constituencies,” he told Bernama after the party’s 3rd Annual Conference here today.

He said Labuan PGRS has made notable progress since its inception, overcoming initial challenges and scepticism through consistent efforts and sincerity in championing the people’s interests.

“Initially, acceptance was difficult, but with perseverance, more people now support our core values - integrity, people-first policies and genuine development,” he said.

Rosli said the division has established 22 active branches to date, with more than 3,000 members.

“Six new branches submitted membership forms during today’s conference, reflecting growing public trust,” he added.

He credited grassroots leaders for driving the party’s growth, and lauded the youth and women’s wings for their vital contributions.