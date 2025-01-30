Landslide cuts off Kanowit-Song access – Nanta Linggi

KAPIT: Jalan Song/Sipan-Temalat has been closed to all vehicles today following a landslide that cut off access between Kanowit and Song, located 57 km from here, this morning.

Minister of Works Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the landslide was triggered by continuous heavy rain since yesterday and the temporary closure is necessary to facilitate diversion works.

“The Kapit Public Works Department (JKR) announced the closure to enable the creation of a temporary route for light vehicles,” said the Kapit member of parliament in a statement today.

Nanta added that the temporary route is off-limits to heavy vehicles due to unstable soil conditions.

Kapit Division Resident Elvis Didit, Katibas assemblyman Lidam Asan and Song district officer Harry Bruce, conducted an on-site inspection of the collapsed road.

Meanwhile, Nanta reported that several landslides have occurred in Kapit and Belaga districts, and JKR has installed appropriate signage at the affected locations.

The affected areas are the access road to the TV & Radio Transmission Tower and Lorong 1, Taman Bian Hua in Kapit; KM 34 of Jalan Menjawah–Belaga; and Jalan Bakun–Belaga, specifically between Uma Badeng Dangan and Bakun in Belaga district.

Elvis has instructed the Kapit District Disaster Management Committee to closely monitor conditions in light of the ongoing adverse weather.

Whereas, in Belaga, the District Disaster Management Committee has started clearing the affected roads to restore access.

“I urge residents and road users in the area to remain vigilant for their safety and to follow instructions from the authorities,” said Nanta.