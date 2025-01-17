KUANTAN: A landslide occurred at Jalan Amber Court and Ion Delemen, Genting Highlands, Bentong near here at about 2.47 am today, blocking the road and making it impassable in both directions.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said so far, there had been no reports of casualties or property damage in the incident.

“Cleanup work was completed by 2 pm, allowing the road to be reopened for all vehicles. However, a second collapse occurred at 5 pm due to heavy rain, resulting in the temporary closure of the road in both directions,” he said in a statement today.

Zaiham said that road clearing work was still ongoing and that the Bentong District Police Headquarters (IPD) and Genting Highlands security team would continue to monitor the location.

He urged the public to refrain from speculating or circulating false information about the incident.

The public can contact the Bentong IPD district control centre (DCC) at 09-2222222 or any nearby police station for authentic information regarding the incident.