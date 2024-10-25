Landslide: Road at KM 43.4 Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands closed

IPOH: The road at Kilometer 43.4 Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands is closed in both directions to all vehicles from today following a landslide.

Ipoh District Police Chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the road was closed since 5 pm to make way for cleaning work by the Public Works Department.

“Police conduct traffic control along the affected route from time to time. The road is closed as there is still soil movement in the area,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the Kinta District Public Works Department (JKR) said that it received a report about the incident on Federal Route FT185 Jalan Simpang Pulai - Blue Valley at 8 am on Wednesday.

“Following monitoring, it is found that landslides are still active and it is feared that it will get worse if it rains.

“This situation poses a safety risk to road users because the possibility of a large-scale collapse will occur if the ground movement continues,“ read the statement.

It said that a notice on the closure of the road has been issued and road users can use the alternative route at FT059 Jalan Tapah - Cameron Highlands.

Further investigation will be carried out by the JKR Slope Engineering Branch to identify the cause of the collapse and the repair method that will be implemented, it said, adding that continuous monitoring is carried out to prevent any eventuality.