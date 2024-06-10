Language mastery shouldn’t be a zero-sum game - PM Anwar

IPOH: The emphasis on mastering any language should not be a zero-sum game that sidelines Bahasa Melayu as the national language, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that any focus within the education system on utilising other languages, such as Chinese and Tamil, should not diminish the focus on Bahasa Melayu, which holds a special position in the Federal Constitution and national education policy.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that similar emphasis should be applied in the private sector.

“It’s true that I’m among those who stress the necessity of mastering the English language in today’s competitive world, along with proficiency in Chinese, Tamil, Arabic and other languages. No advancing country can afford to disregard the major languages of the world.

“However, this is not a zero-sum game. While mastering the English language is crucial and fundamental in this country, it shouldn’t overshadow or diminish the emphasis on mastering Bahasa Melayu as the national language,” he said in his speech when launching the National Language Month 2024 here today.