PETALING JAYA: The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) says it is not Air Selangor’s fault for the large scale water cut that took place in July, affecting Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

SPAN chairman Charles Santiago reportedly attributed the water cuts to the pollution of two rivers feeding four water treatment by factories.

According to Santiago, this is the reason why SPAN could not take further action on these premises which contributed to the issue - affecting several areas across the Klang Valley, Free Malaysia Today.

“Air Selangor had to handle the problem, it did not cause it,” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) has called for strict action against Air Selangor over the water cuts, also accusing SPAN of not holding the company accountable over the incident.

Santiago added that SPAN recommended the stringent enforcement of existing laws on premises such as factories, also stating that physical inspections on these premises shold be “conducted” every time a factory applies for a new business permit.

He added that the environmental department must conduct strict inspections before approving the Environmental Impact Assessment reports together with controlling the waste discharged into rivers.

“SPAN also requests that the Selangor government conduct inspections on all factories or business premises involved in plastic waste recycling, particularly in high-risk areas,” Santiago added.