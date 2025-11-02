Lee Lam Thye calls on government to introduce Good Samaritan Act

KUALA LUMPUR: The Alliance for a Safe Community has called on the government to introduce a Good Samaritan Act to provide legal protection to bystanders and first responders who voluntarily assist those in distress during emergencies.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said similar laws exist in many countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, ensuring that well-intentioned individuals are not deterred from helping others due to fear of legal repercussions.

He added that the Good Samaritan Act is necessary as it encourages public assistance in emergencies, thus reducing preventable deaths and injuries, overcoming the ‘bystander effect’, supporting first responders and volunteers and building a more caring society.

“To ensure a well-drafted and comprehensive Good Samaritan Act, consultations should include the Ministry of Health, the Attorney General’s Chambers, medical and first aid organisations, emergency responders and law enforcement as well as human rights and legal experts, community groups and NGOs (non-governmental organisations).

“We urge the government to take this matter seriously and introduce a Good Samaritan Act to protect and empower Malaysians to assist those in need without fear of legal repercussions. A society that values kindness and solidarity will ultimately be safer and stronger for everyone,” he said in a statement today.

Lee said the introduction of the Act is not just about legal protection, but it is also about cultivating a culture of care, responsibility and civic duty.

“We must not allow hesitation and fear to cost lives. The time to act is now,” he said.