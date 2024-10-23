LHDN launches ‘MyInvois’ app for easy e-invoicing

PUTRAJAYA: Following the availability of the MyInvois Portal for taxpayers in June, they can now issue e-invoices through the ‘MyInvois’ application on their smartphones at any time, according to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

In a statement today, LHDN announced that the MyInvois app is available for download across all operating system platforms, including the App Store (for iOS users), Google Play (for Android users), and AppGallery (for Huawei users).

“To access and issue e-invoices via the MyInvois app, users must first complete the initial login process on the MyInvois Portal.

“The app features several key functionalities, such as profile and document management, as found in the MyInvois Portal,” it said.

Previously, LHDN developed the MyInvois Portal as a free e-Invoice submission mechanism to facilitate e-invoicing for all taxpayers.

For taxpayers who are still unclear about the implementation of e-Invoicing, they can refer to the e-invoice microsite at www.hasil.gov.my/e-invois, or visit LHDN’s social media accounts on Facebook, X, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

For further inquiries related to e-Invoicing, taxpayers can contact LHDN via the e-Invoice Helpdesk at 03-8682 8000 (24-hour line), MyInvois Live Chat, or email myinvois@hasil.gov.my for general e-Invois queries. Additionally, they can fill out the MyInvois Customer Feedback Form at https://feedback.myinvois.hasil.gov.my.