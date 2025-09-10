Life-ending thoughts often rooted in personal struggle

PETALING JAYA: “I wish people understood we are not seeking attention, we are just in pain and need kindness.”

For many Malaysian youths, suicidal thoughts began with grief, bullying or crushing expectations, yet their struggles were often dismissed as typical teenage behaviour.

One survivor recalled how the daily dread of facing school bullies left her wishing she could “just disappear forever.”

She admitted stumbling across suicide-related content online, which triggered panic and forced her to shut down her phone for days. Yet digital spaces also offered some relief, making it easier to share struggles and connect with others.

“At first, I did not reach out because talking about these struggles felt taboo. But after four years, I finally found the courage to speak to my family,” she said, adding that warning signs such as withdrawal, silence and sleepless nights went unnoticed.

Her coping mechanisms ranged from crying and writing poetry to comfort movies, with professional therapy eventually introducing breathing exercises, grounding techniques and healthier routines to manage anxiety, depression and insomnia.

Another survivor said her battle began after the loss of a close family member, compounded by pressure from relatives while still grieving.

She said encountering suicide-related content online often triggered panic attacks and made her wary of digital spaces.

“I feel judged and I’m scared people would think I’m just being dramatic.

“I once tried reaching out to family for support, but they dismissed me. They do not believe in mental health, so I kept everything to myself for years.”

She said her excessive sleep, sometimes up to 11 hours a day, went unnoticed and she coped through journaling, drawing and painting.

Her advice to others is to never stop seeking help.

“Even if your family does not understand, there are people who do. And if you really feel like you have no one, call the suicide hotline and let it out.

“We are not doing this for attention. These thoughts are beyond our control. Please be kind, do not assume things about people with suicidal thoughts because you do not know what they have endured.”

Their stories echo this year’s World Suicide Prevention Day theme, “Changing the Narrative on Suicide”, underscoring that behind every statistic lies a life and that empathy, open dialogue and accessible support are key to saving them.