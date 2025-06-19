LABUAN: The operator of the Labuan International Ferry Terminal (LIFT) is rolling out a traveller-friendly initiative to better serve passengers heading to mainland Sabah and Sarawak.

Branded ‘Kita Mudahkan Perjalanan Anda’ (We Make Your Journey Easier), the campaign aims to encourage greater use of the passenger ferry service, which resumed operations on May 28.

LDA Holdings Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Noor Halim Zaini said the ferry will operate daily until August 3, in support of the upcoming Borneo Flora Festival 2025, an event expected to draw thousands of visitors to the duty-free island.

“In conjunction with the Borneo Flora Festival, we’re facilitating travel with daily ferry operations to ensure smoother connectivity with Sabah and Sarawak,” he told Bernama today.

He added that an additional ferry trip will also be scheduled on June 23 to accommodate students from Labuan Matriculation College returning for the start of the new academic semester.

In addition to ramping up ferry operations, Noor Halim said the operator is simplifying ticket purchases by providing both over-the-counter and online booking options to enhance traveller convenience.

He said Labuan’s passenger ferry services connect the island to Kota Kinabalu, Menumbok and Sipitang in Sabah, as well as Limbang in Sarawak, serving as a vital transport link for locals, students and tourists alike.