LANGKAWI: Momentum is building ahead of the 19th Defence Services Asia Exhibition and Conference (DSA 2026) and the 4th National Security Asia (NATSEC Asia 2026), with nine leading companies officially confirming their participation.

The contracts were exchanged during a ceremony held on the sidelines of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA’25) today, witnessed by Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and other senior defence officials.

Among the companies formalising their participation are Ada Vinci Global Sdn Bhd, Advance Defence Systems Sdn Bhd, Cendana Auto Sdn Bhd, IDC Technologies Sdn Bhd, Mega Arms Sdn Bhd, Nizra Group, Rohde and Schwarz, Weststar Defence Industries Sdn Bhd, and VR Universal Sdn Bhd.

DSA Exhibition and Conference Sdn Bhd executive director Nadzeem Abdul Rahman said the signed contracts reflected the stature of DSA and NATSEC Asia on the international stage, as well as the trust that key players placed in its platform to deliver meaningful engagement, visibility, and business outcomes.

“As governments and industry leaders confront evolving threats and fast-moving technological change with the proliferation of AI (artificial intelligence) and more powerful computing, they are looking for platforms that offer more than just exposure. They want relevance, credibility, and outcomes. That is precisely what we aim to deliver,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled welcomed the strong early response, saying that it not only underscored trust in Malaysia as a regional hub for defence and security engagement, but also signalled growing momentum heading towards what promised to be the most impactful edition yet.

He further explained that DSA had stood as a cornerstone of the global defence calendar for over three decades, while NATSEC Asia, now in its fourth edition, continued to expand its reach and relevance in the national security domain.

“Together, these events have long served as critical platforms where governments, industry leaders, and defence professionals converge to address the most pressing security challenges of our time,” he added.

Held biennially with the support of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Home Affairs, DSA and NATSEC Asia represent the convergence of national policy, international cooperation, and industrial innovation, where the 2024 edition saw record-breaking participation from 1,324 companies across 60 countries.

Earlier, Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan launched the CBRNE Arena, a key highlight of the 2026 edition that offers a fully integrated exhibition and networking zone dedicated to the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives (CBRNe) sector.

The segment underscores the strategic importance of tackling complex and evolving threats, featuring cutting-edge exhibits, live demonstrations, and expert-led discussions aimed at strengthening global preparedness, crisis response capabilities, and technological innovations within the sector.

DSA and NATSEC Asia 2026 will return to the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, from April 20 to 23, 2026, under the theme “Enhancing Capabilities and Resilience Through Technology.” For more information, visit www.dsaexhibition.com.