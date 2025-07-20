KUALA LUMPUR: Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has called on all MPs to fully support a proposed Bill that would make community service mandatory for those caught littering.

The measure is part of a broader campaign to improve public hygiene in preparation for the Visit Malaysia 2026 tourism initiative.

Speaking at the Kuala Lumpur Architecture Week 2025 event, Nga said the Bill – involving amendments to the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 and the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 – is scheduled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“This is the time. We cannot afford to delay,” he said.

“The government is committed to implementing this law within the year.”

He said the initiative draws on best practices from countries such as Sweden, Japan and Singapore.

Under the proposed legislation, individuals caught littering will face a compound fine and be required to perform up to 12 hours of community service.

Offenders will be issued green uniforms by the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation, and tasked with clean-up duties such as sweeping streets, clearing drains and scrubbing public toilets.

“This initiative is not just about punishing people. It’s about building civic consciousness and instilling personal responsibility,” Nga said.

“We want tourists to see a Malaysia that is clean, beautiful and welcoming – not dirty and neglected. Cleanliness speaks volumes about who we are as a nation.”

He also cautioned that failure to comply with the community service order could lead to further legal action, including possible jail time, depending on the ruling of the Magistrate’s Court concerned.

According to the ministry, the revised penalties represent a significant increase from current fines.

Under the new provisions, those who fail to complete their community service could face fines ranging from RM2,000 to RM10,000 – up from the existing RM500 to RM2,000 – or up to one year in prison.

The ministry added that the stricter measures are aimed at fostering a culture of accountability and curbing irresponsible waste disposal in public areas, especially as the government targets 35.6 million international visitors in 2026.